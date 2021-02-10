EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,624. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.