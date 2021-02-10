East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.83

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.78, with a volume of 19423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after buying an additional 469,933 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 659,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,453,000 after buying an additional 284,661 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

