Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $258.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

