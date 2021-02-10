Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $96.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.74.

