Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

