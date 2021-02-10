Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

