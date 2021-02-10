Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $870,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 33,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.74 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.