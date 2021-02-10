Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $795,000 Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.27. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

