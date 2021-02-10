Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after buying an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after buying an additional 2,227,384 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,857,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of -84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

