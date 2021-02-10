Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) PT Raised to $58.00 at Scotiabank

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from $35.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

