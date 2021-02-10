Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Raised to C$51.50 at Raymond James

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$46.00 to C$51.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$48.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52-week low of C$11.25 and a 52-week high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

