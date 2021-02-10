Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 162.2% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

