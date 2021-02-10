Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $315,000 Position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:DDMXU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Separately, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in DD3 Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000.

OTCMKTS:DDMXU opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. DD3 Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

