Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 291 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 22.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 108.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR stock opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 138.84 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other Palomar news, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $874,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,700 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,531. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

