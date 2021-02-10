Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $265,000 in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Escalade by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 92,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Escalade, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

