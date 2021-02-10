Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90.

Several analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $80,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,484,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $176,249.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,249.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,022 shares of company stock valued at $33,263,650. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

