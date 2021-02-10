Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

