DuckDaoDime Market Cap Achieves $83.17 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $83.17 million and $4.21 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for $80.41 or 0.00178987 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00051388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00285095 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00113981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00073798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.02 or 0.00204828 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,496,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,034,379 tokens. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

DuckDaoDime Token Trading

DuckDaoDime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

