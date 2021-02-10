Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) vs. Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Financial Contrast

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duck Creek Technologies $211.67 million 35.57 -$29.93 million ($0.11) -513.09 Nutanix $1.31 billion 5.37 -$872.88 million ($4.19) -8.31

Duck Creek Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Duck Creek Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutanix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Duck Creek Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Duck Creek Technologies and Nutanix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duck Creek Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Nutanix 0 7 9 0 2.56

Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $46.11, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.33%. Given Nutanix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Duck Creek Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Duck Creek Technologies and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duck Creek Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -69.59% -1,175,319.00% -40.41%

Summary

Duck Creek Technologies beats Nutanix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure. The company also provides Duck Creek Rating that allows carriers to develop new rates and models and deliver accurate quotes in real-time based on the complex rating algorithms; Duck Creek Insights, an insurance analytics solution that allows carriers to gather and analyze data from internal and external sources and facilitate rapid analysis and reporting on a single system; Duck Creek Digital Engagement that offer digital interactions between property and casualty insurers and their agents, brokers, and policyholders; and Duck Creek Distribution Management that automates sales channel activities for agents and brokers, including producer onboarding, compliance, and compensation management. In addition, it offers Duck Creek Reinsurance Management that automates critical financial and administrative functions; and Duck Creek Industry Content that provides pre-built content, including base business rules, product designs, rating algorithms, data capture screens, and workflows for insurance lines of business. The company serves insurance carriers and leaders. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution. It also offers Nutanix Calm, an application marketplace, which provides automation services that streamline application lifecycle management and deliver powerful hybrid cloud orchestration; Nutanix Files, a software-defined file storage solution; Nutanix Flow, an application-centric firewall services; and Prism, a solution to manage multiple clusters within a single datacenter. In addition, the company provides Nutanix Objects, a software-defined S3-compatible object services; Nutanix Karbon, offers deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; Nutanix Era, an automated database management solutions; Nutanix Xi Leap, a cloud-based disaster recovery service to maintain IT operations in the event of a datacenter outage; and Xi Frame, a desktop-as-a-service platform to deliver virtual apps or desktops to users from multiple public cloud environments and/or an enterprises private cloud datacenter, as well as developing Nutanix Clusters solution, which allows deployment of on-premises running on a various qualified hardware platforms in public cloud environments, such as Amazon Web services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

