Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $33.46.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.