Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on DRVN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.13.
Shares of DRVN opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $33.46.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
