Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE DEI traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 8,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,419. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.14. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

