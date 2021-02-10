Donut (DONUT) Price Tops $0.0136

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Donut token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $84,517.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 74% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00124204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00072121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00088158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00203542 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Token Trading

Donut can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

