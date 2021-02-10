Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Lowered to C$64.00 at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$59.00.

DOL stock opened at C$50.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.50.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

