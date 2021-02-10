Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $1,440,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after acquiring an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.36. 10,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,959. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

