Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $16.19 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Dock has a market cap of $16.19 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Dock token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059739 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01132831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00055761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.01 or 0.05594912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00018370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00044968 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00031899 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

DOCK is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

