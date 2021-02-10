DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.48 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. DMarket has a market cap of $16.48 million and approximately $18.95 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMarket has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.98 or 0.01152898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.97 or 0.05468203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00017627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00032357 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.