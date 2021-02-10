DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

DLH stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.50 million. Research analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 7,346 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker bought 9,200 shares of DLH stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DLH by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 664,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in DLH by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 121,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DLH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

