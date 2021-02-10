discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Gap Up to $700.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $700.00, but opened at $726.00. discoverIE Group shares last traded at $692.00, with a volume of 7,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 625 ($8.17).

The company has a market capitalization of £626.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 695.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 632.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

