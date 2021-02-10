discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Raised to GBX 770

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, discoverIE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 685 ($8.95).

Shares of DSCV stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 698 ($9.12). 38,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,431. The company has a market capitalization of £624.40 million and a P/E ratio of 52.48. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 695.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 632.37.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

