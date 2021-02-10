DigitalBits (XDB) Price Hits $0.0221

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $16.58 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.41 or 0.00306367 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00031593 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004666 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $840.13 or 0.01886914 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

