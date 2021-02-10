Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:DDR)

Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) (ASX:DDR) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In related news, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$10.20 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,250.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

