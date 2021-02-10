Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Warburg Research

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.68 ($71.39).

Get Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) alerts:

Shares of DLG stock opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €56.12 ($66.02). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.04.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.