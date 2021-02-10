DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.47.

DHT stock opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $877.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.08.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in DHT during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

