Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,741 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 2,655,443 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $24,081,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $12,181,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $10,251,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of DVN opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

