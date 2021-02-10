Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.32 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.
