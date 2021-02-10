Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $260.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.25% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $204.32 on Monday. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 33.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

