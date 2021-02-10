DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.99

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.99 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 51491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $28,713.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,817.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

