Dent 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.47 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $62.89 million and $8.47 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.76 or 0.01131435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,495.30 or 0.05538411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00019471 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00045131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00032661 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,006,687,215 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

