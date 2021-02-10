Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.86

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 2.16.
Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
