Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.86

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 4903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.95 to $1.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Denison Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Denison Mines from $0.90 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $630.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 70.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,609,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 666,546 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 15,802,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 131,322 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 51,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 13.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,351,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 654,135 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

