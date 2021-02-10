Delta Investment Management LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.95.

