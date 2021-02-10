Delta Investment Management LLC Has $813,000 Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 206,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,329. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $999,160.40. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,178,710 shares of company stock worth $60,181,669. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.