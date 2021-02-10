Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Shares of DLA stock traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 124,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,414. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.72. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Apparel will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Apparel during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Delta Apparel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.