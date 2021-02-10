Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.60

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,755,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,695 shares of company stock valued at $131,364,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
