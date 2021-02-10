Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.60

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 1584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $6,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,755,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,822,695 shares of company stock valued at $131,364,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

