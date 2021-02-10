DEJAVE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $139,745.00 (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $139,745.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE token can now be purchased for $3,379.01 or 0.07407156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00286453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00105600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00073855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00085841 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.95 or 0.00201554 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEJAVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

