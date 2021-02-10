Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Deere & Company stock opened at $315.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.17. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $318.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.