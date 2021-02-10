Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after acquiring an additional 646,460 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 238.9% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 606,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,314,000 after acquiring an additional 427,694 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,745,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $315.33 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $318.27. The company has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.