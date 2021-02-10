Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,606. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.90.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

