Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Shares Down 9.7%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 887,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 153,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

