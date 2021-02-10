DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,378,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 14.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,143,000.

VTI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. 108,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $206.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

