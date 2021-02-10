DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,137,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,320,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after buying an additional 629,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,866,000 after acquiring an additional 287,185 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,376,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

