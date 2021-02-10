DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.36. The stock had a trading volume of 128,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542,279. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

